Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has made a big promise to the good people of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections

This is as the presidential hopeful promised Nigerians that the APC would do everything to make sure the ruling party stands strong and united

Meanwhile, the leadership of the party has assured delegates in the forthcoming presidential primary that their welfare and comfort during the exercise have been settled

Vice President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has assured Nigerians that the leadership of the party was doing everything to ensure that the party remains united.

Osinbajo gave the assurance on Thursday, May 19, while speaking with newsmen shortly after a closed-door meeting with APC delegates at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The presidential hopeful stated that apart from being the ruling party, the APC is the only party that has the potential to do the best for the country, Leadership reports.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo reveals what APC will do to ensure the party remains united. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

He said:

“I think we have a great party as you know. And what we have done here today is that we have discussed a wide number of issues especially issues that concern our country and the development of our country.

“We are also completely at one on the idea that the party needs to be united. So, everything that needs to be done is being done and will be done to ensure unity of the party.

“Our party is obviously as you know, not just ruling party but the party that has the greatest potentials to do the best for this country. So, every little problem that we have, we are resolving. We have the capacity; we have the maturity to resolve all of those conflicts and problems.”

Osinbajo speaks about national issues

He said they spent time at the meeting talking more about national issues and about issues of development, adding that they have to do a lot of work and are willing and ready to do the work to ensure a united party.

Before the commencement of the closed-door meeting, the chairman of APC in Rivers state, Chief Emeka Beke, described the state as an 'APC state'.

Beke said:

“This is an APC state; APC will win election in Rivers State. They are scared; Governor Wike is scared in Rivers State. Since this exco came on board, APC has been functioning in Rivers State.”

APC releases 9, tough conditions for Tinubu, Osinbajo, others

Meanwhile, the ruling party had released nine guidelines to govern the conduct of presidential, governorship, and parliamentary aspirants before, during, and after its primaries.

One of the conditions is that aspirants have been prohibited from suing the party or any of its members without first making use of avenues for redress and in-house settlement mechanisms.

Added to this, the hopefuls at all levels must sign undertakings to accept the results of the primaries and work for whoever emerges as the flagbearer ahead of 2023.

