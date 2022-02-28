The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, on Sunday, February 27, acted as a mother that she truly is

Nigeria's first lady pleaded that the fees for COVID-19 tests be waved for all returning citizens from Ukraine

Aisha in a Facebook post also called on the presidency to completely abolish the fees for all children who will be returning home

The efforts of Nigerian diplomats to ensure the safe evacuation of stranded citizens in war-torn Ukraine have been commended by Aisha Buhari.

However, in a Facebook post on Sunday, February 27, the Nigerian first lady called on the Presidential Task on COVID-19 to wave the payment for their test on the arrival of citizens from the European nation.

The first lady pleaded that the fees be abolished for children (Photo: Aisha Buhari)

Source: Facebook

She also pleaded that similar fees should be abolished for all Nigerian children who are returning home soon and reduce the cost of the tests for all Nigerians.

Her words:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I am pleased to learn of efforts by our diplomats to facilitate the safe return of our teeming citizens from Ukraine.

"I plead with the leadership of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 to wave the payment for their Covid test in lieu of their arrival, abolish similar payments for all home-bound children and reduce the fees chargeable for the tests to all Nigerians."

History made as Aisha Buhari visits Senate Chambers, mission revealed

For the first in the history of Nigeria, the wife of a sitting president was received at the Senate chambers on Wednesday, February 23.

Aisha was in the Senate chambers to witness the laying of the report of the constitution review committee.

The upper chamber delayed the submission of the report during its plenary on Wednesday, waiting for the arrival of the first lady.

Aisha was accompanied to the chamber by the minister of women affairs, Pullen Tallen, the minister of finance, budget, and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, and some personal aides attached to her office.

Recognising her presence during the session, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said:

“Let me on behalf of all of us welcome to the chamber the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the mother of the nation. Your Excellency, you are welcome.

“Let me recognise the presence of the honourable minister of women affairs who is a friend of the Senate.

Source: Legit.ng