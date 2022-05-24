The All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued what it termed a revised timetable for its primaries. The party’s national publicity secretary, Barr. Felix Morka in a statement on Monday night however said the presidential and governorship primaries earlier slated for May 29/30 as well as May 26 remained unchanged.

In the revised timetable, the Senatorial and House of Representatives primaries now hold on May 27 and 28 respectively.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, 23rd of May, 2022, approved a revised Timetable/Schedule of Activities for the governorship, Senate and House of Representatives primary elections as follows:

“Thursday, 26th of May, 2022

governorship – (state delegates)

State House of Assembly – (LGA delegates) Friday, 27th of May, 2022, Senate – (LGA delegates), Saturday, 28th of May, 2022

House of Representatives – (LGA delegates).

“Please, note that the special convention for the presidential primary will be held as scheduled on Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022,” the party said.

Source: Legit.ng