Governor Dapo Abiodun has reacted to the allegations linking him to an alleged fraud conviction in the United States

The governor in his response said the allegations were a mere attempt to jeopardize his second term governorship bid

He however stated the allegations were not enough to disqualify him from contesting his reelection as governor of Ogun state

Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun has dismissed claims linking him to a 1986 fraud conviction claim in the United States of America.

The Cable reports that Governor Abiodun in a response to the allegation via his legal team (Afe Babalola & Co) dated Tuesday, April 19 stated that the said allegations were baseless and lacked statutory elements.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has been accused of being convicted in the United States in 1986 for fraud. Photo Credit: (@dabiodunMFR)

Source: Twitter

Recall that Legit.ng reported earlier that a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) known as Ayodele Oludiran petitioned the chairman of the party Abdullahi Suleiman calling for the disqualification of the incumbent ahead of the 2023 polls.

Oludiran in his petition dated Tuesday, April 12 stated that there are irregularities in the CF001 form he filled in in 2015 and 2019 with INEC.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Also contained in the petition, Oludiran stated that the governor was responsible for concealing criminal offenses which date back to 1986 when the governor was allegedly convicted for fraud-related offenses.

Petition against me baseless - Gov. Abiodun

Meanwhile, the legal representative of the governor stated that the submissions of the petition hold feeble grounds and were not enough to earn the governor a disqualification at the gubernatorial polls in 2023.

It was further gathered that in the response of the governor, it was stated that the said Forms CF001 does not contain any false statement.

It further said the matter that the Supreme Court of Nigeria had also affirmed the decisions of the Tribunal and the Appeal Court, by dismissing the petition of false statement against the governor.

Also in response to the allegations of the dual nomenclature of the governor, his legal team said that the governor never bore the name Shawn Michael Davis’ as alleged and that he has always been ‘Prince Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun’.

The legal team of the Governor Abiodun also argued that the allegation leveled against their client of being convicted in the United States sometime in 1986 does not have a court statement confirming his conviction.

Governor Dapo backs VP Osinbajo's 2023 presidential bid

In another development, Governor Dapo Abiodun has drummed his support for the presidential bid of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Abiodun made his intention to support Osinbajo known when some members of the state executive council accompanied Osinbajo to the palaces of some prominent traditional leaders.

For the governor, his main aim for supporting Osinbajo is to enable him to continue with some laudable projects initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

2023: Twitter polls favour Osinbajo as APC preferred aspirant

Meanwhile, if the pulse online is anything to go by this week, VP Osinbajo is the leading favourite to become APC presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This is according to different surveys conducted by organisations on who Nigerians prefer as the candidate of the ruling party.

In terms of raw numbers, the figures released by the pollsters indicate a sampling running into tens of thousands of respondents online.

Source: Legit.ng