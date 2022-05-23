The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been commended for a successful and credible primary for lawmakers aspiring to represent various constituents in Nigeria

The commendation was given by the commissioner of finance in Benue state David Olofu on Sunday, May 22

Olofu also lauded the Benue state governor Samuel Ortom for leading the election of the party across the state

The Benue state commissioner for finance, David Olofu, has commended the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for conducting a peaceful primary election for the House of Assembly and the Federal House of Representatives across the states of the country on Sunday, May 22.

Olofu also commended the efforts of the electoral officers, various security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for making the process transparent and credible.

Olofu has commended the PDP and Governor Ortom for a successful primary election in Benue state and across Nigeria. Photo: David Olofu

A chairman of the forum of commissioners of finance in Nigeria, Olofu who monitored PDP's primary election exercise in his Apa local government area said that the process was very transparent and peaceful.

He attributed the success of the primary to the wisdom of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state and the party leadership in the state for ensuring due process and diligence.

His words:

"From the distribution of materials to the deployment of electoral officers and the eventual conduct of the primaries across the state, we must give it to His Excellency, Governor Samuel Ortom and the party leadership at the state.

"What I have seen so far today in Apa and from what I gathered from my colleagues across the state, the exercise is already a huge success."

"The process is peaceful, transparent and credible too. We must not fail to acknowledge the role of the security agencies, INEC and the electoral panel, especially, those who conducted the primaries in Apa."

He also used the opportunity to congratulate the House of Assembly candidate for Apa state constituency, Abu Umoru; the House of Representatives candidate for Apa/Agatu, Ojotu Ojema and all other candidates who emerged across the state.

The primaries for the House of Assembly in Apa saw the emergence of Abu Umoru pulling 25 votes against Matthew Adobunu who came to a distant second with nine votes.

In another breadth, Ojotu Ojema pulled 27 votes to defeat his closest rival, Melvin Ejeh scored 24 votes in the House of Representatives contest.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state had said that he is convinced that a Peoples Democratic Party candidate will emerge as president in 2023.

Ortom said when the governor of Akwa Ibom state Emmanuel Udom paid him a visit on Thursday, May 19.

According to the governor, the opposition party has an array of qualified and experienced aspirants contesting for the 2023 presidency.

Some All Progressives Congress state chapters are faced crises arising from their recent election of delegates.

The aspirants and faction leaders alleged that elections were not held rather delegates were hand-picked by rival groups.

According to a report, the states facing political crises ahead of the governorship primaries include Rivers, Benue, Oyo and Sokoto.

