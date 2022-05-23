The Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, has debunked reports that he has given up his ambition to become Nigeria's next president by 2023.

The Senate president debunked the claim in a statement seen by Legit.ng and released by the spokesperson for the Ahmad Lawan Presidential Campaign Organisation, Iyke Ekeoma.

Lawan has said that he is still in the contest to become Nigeria's next president. Photo: Ahmad Lawan

Source: UGC

Ekeoma said that the Senate president is still in the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also encouraging Lawan's supporters not to entertain fear, Ekeoma said the Senate president is tirelessly to emerge as the presidential candidate of the APC.

He also described the claim that Lawan has dropped out of the contest as mischief funded by some unscrupulous individuals.

Ekeoma noted that the claim is sponsored by politicians who are intimidated by the experience of the Senate president and his massive gains in the last few days.

His words:

“Nigerians should ignore the sponsored lies by some aspirants to distract the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, from his quest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the next presidential election.

“Contrary to fabrications against the nationally accepted presidential ambition of Lawan, we restate for the pleasure of progressive Nigerians that the falsehood trending currently in social media that Lawan has dropped his ambition to run for another term in Yobe East Senatorial zone is false."

“It is understandable that Lawan’s entrance into the presidential race to compete against 25 other aspirants has become the major discussion, as his entrance has changed the political dynamics of the nation."

2023: I’m not running as a northern aspirant, Lawan says, reveals how Nigerians should judge him

Presidential hopeful, Ahmad Lawan had revealed what yardstick Nigerians should use to judge him regarding his aspiration.

According to the Senate President, his qualifications speaks volume, not the state he hailed from.

Meanwhile, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said that about nine candidates in the 2023 presidential race at the moment, are ready to step down for Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

Tinubu's associate reveals another party APC chieftain plans to join, gives condition

In another news, an associate of Tinubu had said the APC presidential hopeful had concluded plans to dump the ruling party if the primaries schemed against him.

The associate who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the development was the reason former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, stated recently that Tinubu had plan B if APC primaries are manipulated against him.

Although he noted that APC remains the primary platform Tinubu intends to actualize his presidential ambition; other options including the Social Democratic Party (SDP) would be explored if the primaries come short of transparency and credibility.

Source: Legit.ng