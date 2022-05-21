The declaration of the former governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun for the presidency has changed the political calculation in the APC

Amosun has not kept anybody in doubt that he has all it takes to slug it out with the other 27 presidential aspirants of the party

Apart from being among the few that have the ears of President Buhari, many are of the opinion that some eminent Nigerians are routing for his candidacy

FCT, Abuja - A former governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has dismissed claims that he is one of the pretenders and not contenders for the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential ticket.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 21 by his media aide, Bola Adeyemi, Amosun declared that he is in the race to secure the APC presidential ticket.

Senator Amosun presenting his presidential forms to APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu after buying them. Photo credit: SIA media

Source: Twitter

He maintained that alignment with any other presidential aspirant as reported by some media houses is not part of his plan.

He also urged Nigerians to disregard the report that he attended the screening exercise for senatorial aspirants.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said he was never at the screening exercise because he didn’t purchase nomination and expression of interest forms for the senatorial election.

The statement read in part:

“The attention of Senator Ibikunle Amosun has been drawn to two news stories trending on social media.

“The first falsely claims that Senator Amosun has been cleared to contest for the Senate. The second claims that Senator Amosun is set to align with a named presidential aspirant for the presidential contest. The two news stories are false.

“Not stopping at that, some faceless group under the APC told the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, that the former governor of Ogun state has a 'documented history of violence.'

“With the unstoppable barrage of negativity thrown at him, it's obvious that Ibikunle Amosun still remains a man to beat in the forthcoming presidential primary election as he has also played a key role in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s economic transformation policy which gives him an advantage over other presidential aspirants.”

2023: Fayemi reveals why there are many APC presidential aspirants

In a related development, Governor Kayode Fayemi has revealed why there is so much interest by aspirants vying for the exalted seat of the presidency on the platform of the APC.

Fayemi who is among the aspirants said the development is because the APC is well placed to sweep the poll in the 2023 presidential poll.

Speaking while receiving members of the National Prosperity Movement from the northeast and northwest at his campaign office on Monday, May 9 in Abuja, Fayemi said the forthcoming general elections will be very much about the ruling party.

2023: Ex-APC presidential aspirant says election primaries should be postponed

Meanwhile, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has warned that the plots and partisan interests trailing the confusion currently being created by the Independent National Electoral Commission must not be allowed to endanger the conduct of the poll.

Olawepo-Hashim, a chieftain of the APC made this known in a statement from his media office and made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 21.

The former presidential aspirant explained that the looming danger stems from the tight schedule of primaries imposed on political parties by the country’s political umpire.

Source: Legit.ng