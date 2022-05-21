The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the number of electoral officers billed for the 2022 Ekiti gubernatorial polls

According to INEC, 10,269 electoral officers will be deployed across the 16 local governments to monitor the election

These electoral officers include the Nigerian police, NYSC corps members and a stream of other trained personnel

Ekiti, Ado - Ahead of the Saturday, June 18 gubernatorial election in Ekiti state, the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state has issued fresh updates for electorates in the build-up to the polls.

According to a report by the Guardian newspaper, INEC on Saturday, May 21 announced that 10,269 electoral officers will be stationed to conduct the governorship polls in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that the states’ resident electoral commission, Adeniran Tella who made the announcement said these officers comprise INEC personnel, corps members, and some youths who are being trained on the electoral process.

Recall that the electoral observation group, Yiaga Africa trained and deployed its observation team across the 16 local government areas of the state.

According to the organization, no fewer than 24 observers were certified to oversee the pre-electoral and electoral proceedings of the gubernatorial elections in the state.

Tella on the other hand said preparations and activities are ongoing in a build-up to the gubernatorial polls.

He said:

“For instance, we have gotten about 95 percent full components of non-sensitive materials deployed and dispatched to our Local Government Area and the registration area units in Ekiti State.”

Tella noted that INEC has synergized with the police and other security agencies to ensure the safety of electorates across the states and also ensure a smooth running electoral process.

Ekiti 2022: Yiaga Africa partners Police

In another related event, Yiaga Africa has strike a partnership understanding with the Nigerian police ahead of the Ekiti gubernatorial elections.

The Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, CP Tunde Mobayo has said the Nigerian Police Force does not have a choice but to collaborate with Civil Society Organizations like Yiaga Africa.

He said due to the level of work they do on building early warning systems and providing information to prevent escalation of election-related violence, it will be difficult to look away.

Source: Legit.ng