The duo of Governor Samuel Ortom, and ex-Governor, Gabriel Suswam have reiterated their stance to support a southern candidate

From all indications, it is likely that the PDP delegates in Benue will be rooting for Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state at the party's primary

Meanwhile, Governor Ortom has told Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti to join the PDP if things goes wrong for him in APC

Benue, Makurdi - Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, and his predecessor, Gabriel Suswam said they would have worked for APC presidential aspirant, Kayode Fayemi if he were in PDP.

According to Daily Trust, Governor Ortom made this known on Saturday, May 21 at the statehouse while receiving Governor Fayemi of Ekiti state.

Ahead of the APC presidential primaries, Kayode Fayemi met with the party delegates for their support. Photo: (Kayode Fayemi)

Source: Twitter

Fayemi who is looking to clinch the ticket to become the presidential flag bearer of the ruling party APC visited Benue as part of his consultative trips seeking support for his presidential bid.

Ortom while speaking to Fayemi stated that the APC stalwart will always be welcome to join the PDP if things go south.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“If they mess you up in APC, come to PDP and join us so we can prosecute Nigerians’ agenda.

“Some of us have made our positions very clear. We are from the north but believe in a southern presidency because we believe in fairness, equity, and justice. Yet, if my party says it’s a northern candidate, I would have no choice but to succumb."

Ortom, Suswan rooting for southern candidate

Ortom while reflecting on the build-up to the 2023 general elections, the Benue state governor said going by the state of things, a southern candidate is supposed to be the next president.

He stated that he and former governor, Suswan are currently working for a southern candidate.

He said:

“Just like you came here, if we are in APC, we would have been working for you because we know that you have the capacity, knowledge, and education to help us out of the problem we are today as a country.”

Meanwhile, Fayemi said his visit to the government house was a courtesy call while he was in the state to meet with APC delegates in the state.

APC releases 9, tough conditions for Tinubu, Osinbajo, others

In another related event, the ruling party had released nine guidelines to govern the conduct of presidential, governorship, and parliamentary aspirants before, during, and after its primaries.

One of the conditions is that aspirants have been prohibited from suing the party or any of its members without first making use of avenues for redress and in-house settlement mechanisms.

Added to this, the hopefuls at all levels must sign undertakings to accept the results of the primaries and work for whoever emerges as the flagbearer ahead of 2023.

2023: Perceived trap, suspense, fear as APC orders aspirants to sign withdrawal letter

Meanwhile, the ‘Letter of Withdrawal’ attached to the APC's expression of interest and nomination forms for aspirants to fill and submit along with other forms and credentials was generating controversy in the party.

The said withdrawal letter was addressed to Abdulahi Adamu, the national chairman of the APC, and should be signed by a commissioner of oath/public notary before submission.

The letter which is tagged Form 18 reads:

“I hereby voluntarily withdraw my candidacy from the contest. My withdrawal is in the best interest of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.”

Source: Legit.ng