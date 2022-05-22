Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on Saturday, May 21 paid his last respect to the late Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe

The governor who spoke at the late politician's funeral described Nzeribe as a great man who will be missed by all.

Addressing the congregation at a church service held in honour of Nzeribe, Uzodimma said Nzeribe's death is touchy

Oguta - Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma with his wife, Barr. (Mrs.) Chioma Uzodimma on Saturday, May 21 paid their last respects to Late Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe.

Speaking about the deceased, Governor Uzodimma described him as a common political denominator in the lexicon of Nigeria.

While addressing the congregation at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Oguta during the funeral service for Late Nzeribe, Governor Uzodimma eulogized the late politician, stressing that he had an impactful role in the advancement of democracy in the country.

His words:

“He came a great man, lived a great man, and is going a great man. Events surrounding the late Senator Arthur Nzeribe show that he was a great man both in life and in death.”

Governor Uzodimma also in the condolence message wrote:

“There’s no other way of defining a great man outside what you represented here on earth before your passage. May the good Lord grant you eternal mercy and peace of heaven.”

Earlier in his homily, Rev Fr Obilor admonished the living to always ask for God’s mercy in line with the biblical injunction:

“Blessed are the merciful for they shall obtain mercy.”

Other dignitaries at the funeral include the deputy governor of Imo state, Professor Placid Njoku, former Governor Ikedi Ohakim, and his wife Barr. (Mrs) Chioma Ohakim and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and his wife.

Also present were the chairman of Imo state elders council, HRM Eze Dr. Cletus Ilomuanya; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, former INEC chairman, Professor Maurice Iwu, Speaker of Imo state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibe; his deputy, Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu among others.

How Senator Arthur Nzeribe died in the United Kingdom

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Senator Nzeribe, a prominent Second Republic politician died at age 83 in the United Kingdom.

Nzeribe represented Imo West at the National Assembly and was the longest serving senator from the southeast state.

He was born on November 2, 1938.

