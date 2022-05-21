The director of finance for the River state government is currently at large over allegations of money laundering and embezzlement of public funds

Fubara Siminayi, a 2023 governorship aspirant for River state was declared wanted alongside three other officials of the ministry

The suspects are said to have embezzled money from the coffers of the Rivers state account to the tune of N117 billion

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has intensified its search for Fubara Siminayi, the director of finance of the Rivers state government.

Siminayi, 43, has been at large since the commission began investigations into the financial affairs of the state governed by Nyesom Wike, a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Siminayi was declared wanted alongside three other Rivers state officials over allegations of money laundering, and embezzlement of N117 billion. Photo: EFCC

Sources who gave insight on the search for Siminayi said that the commission is not resting on its oars to ensure that the Rivers state finance director is apprehended and made to face justice.

A source within the commission added that the finance director who was declared wanted EFCC over money laundering and embezzlement of state funds is still large.

The source added that anyone that has useful information about his whereabouts should make it available to the EFCC.

Also, a quick search by Legit.ng on the EFCC's list of wanted persons on the commission's website showed that Siminayi is wanted alongside three other persons for criminal conspiracy, money laundering, misappropriation of public funds and abuse of office to the tune of N117 billion.

The others who have been declared wanted with Siminayi include Harrisonba Bessi Princewill, 58; Lekia V. Bukpor, 61; and Dagogo Rodderick Abere, 58.

All officials of the state have been declared suspects in their capacity as signatories to the Rivers State Government account.

They are alleged to have acted as proxies to several government officials, conspired and fraudulently withdrew and diverted the sum between 2015 and 2018.

The commission also listed the last known addresses of all the suspects.

While Siminayi lived at No. 12 Endless Street, Elitor Woji Town, Port Harcourt, Rivers state; the last know addresss for Princewill, Bukpor and Rodderick were at 34 Post Office Road, Woji, Port Harcourt; Ministry of Finance Block C, 1st Floor, Rivers State Secretariat Complex, Port Harcourt and Ministry of Finance, Block C, 1st Floor, Rivers State Secretariat Complex, Port Harcourt respectively.

All indigenes of Rivers state, the commission said:

"Anybody having useful information as to their whereabouts should contact the commission in its Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Maiduguri and Abuja offices or through these numbers: 0809 3322 644 (0809 EFCC NIG), 08183322644 (0818 EFCC NIG); its e-mail address: info@efccnigeria.org or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies."

