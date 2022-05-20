Thousands of people trooped out to meet vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo as he visited Osun state

Osinbajo visited the state as part of his ongoing nationwide consultations with stakeholders and delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The vice president was received by the state’s deputy governor, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi on behalf of the governor

Thousands of Osogbo residents on Friday, May 20 took to the streets in large numbers to welcome the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to Osogbo, the Osun state capital, with rousing fanfare and jubilation.

The arrival of the vice president threw the entire state into a carnival mood as the excited Osogbo people began to shout “Incoming President…” at the sight of Vice President Osinbajo, singing and dancing to sonorous drum beats, likewise displaying campaign posters with fanfare, they welcomed Osinbajo to the Land of Virtue.”

2023: Shouts of 'incoming president' rents the air as Osinbajo visits Osun state

Source: UGC

Vice President Osinbajo had visited the state as part of his ongoing nationwide consultations with stakeholders and delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the party’s presidential primary election slated for May 29, 2022.

Earlier on his arrival, Vice President Osinbajo was received by the state’s Deputy Governor, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, after which his convoy headed for the Palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

2023: Shouts of 'incoming president' rents the air as Osinbajo visits Osun state

Source: UGC

Speaking at his palace, the revered monarch said:

''We appreciate you for finding us worthy, despite coming to see APC members, but you deemed it fit to come pay a visit to us, so if they see you that you came to the palace, they won't count it as I have collected a party membership card, you came to see your Royal Father to get his blessings.

''I am not the type of person that doesn't know the value of prayers, the one I say to you, you believe that it will be granted, I also believe anything I ask from God, He grants it.

''Everyone is a child, someone came here, Tinubu, and I told him that we will beg God on his behalf, without knowing that someone that is close to the top is also coming to seek my blessings.

''Someone that acts in a capacity of the head must have known the secret behind the leadership, Prof Osinbajo said he is the vice president, he has also represented the president to control Nigeria which God has granted him the grace, without seeing any mistake for the period he served as the acting president.

''I don't know how to respond but the prayers you came for I must say it. May God grant you success.

''It is only God that we beg and call on and you are that kind of person that knows God, without much Ado, all that is needed to rule this country, God has granted you, so you are qualified.

''You will get there since you came for prayers, but don't forget Osogbo. If you get there and remember our requests, we will also know what to do. I don't gossip, publish it in newspapers.

''President, may you succeed, may you prevail, and come back to appreciate us.''

2023 presidency: Osinbajo visits Imo state, meets APC delegates

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday, May 20 met with delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo behind closed doors, as part of consultations for his 2023 presidential bid.

In an interview with newsmen in Owerri shortly after the meeting, the vice president said the 2023 general elections was crucial to the future of the country.

The vice president said he had a fruitful deliberation with the delegates on some critical issues that concerned the economy and the future of the country.

Source: Legit.ng