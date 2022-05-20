Ahead of the 2023 general election, Bukola Saraki has revealed why he stands out among other presidential aspirants and what they say about him

The presidential hopeful disclosed he is the best man for the job, the nation's most exalted seat of power, the office of the presidency, considering his track records

Meanwhile, Saraki has continued to make consultations in his quest to become Nigeria's next leader and to fix the country

On Thursday, May 19, Former Senate President and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki, said other aspirants have admitted to his ingenuity in solving Nigeria’s challenges.

Saraki made this disclosure in Gombe while canvassing for the votes of PDP delegates in the coming presidential primary, The Punch reports.

Saraki boasts

He said that as Senate President for four years, he has the record as the best Senate President in the history of Nigeria, adding that "we stood by Nigeria despite all the persecution, carrying me to court every day. Insha Allahu in 2023 PDP will form the government that will bring jobs for you and include our women in government."

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Saraki reveals what other PDP presidential aspirants say about him.

Source: Facebook

He said:

“Today, I am here to urge my brothers, my sisters and my leaders to support me. Let us not vote with sentiments.

“If you ask all the aspirants who can make Nigeria better, who can create jobs, who can put an end to insecurity and who has the capacity, even all the aspirants will tell you Saraki is very intelligent, Saraki is very agile and Saraki is very dynamic. So if it is so, give it to him now but I know that we will get there, and as we go we will partner together.

“I have been in politics as Governor for eight years and Senate President for four years. I know how politics works, I know how Government works and I know how business works.”

Saraki reveals the leader Nigeria deserves

According to him, Nigeria deserves the right leader that would unite the country and bring the people together stressing that the country has never been disunited as this.

Saraki said after seven years of All Progressive Congress (APC) in power, he believes Nigeria has known better and would certainly make the right choice by voting for PDP in 2023.

