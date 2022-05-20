Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigeria requires a leader driven by 'madness' to rule the country

Obasanjo stated this when he received a PDP presidential aspirant, adding that it is required to put the country on the right footing

The former Nigerian leader also played host to an APC presidential aspirant and immediate past minister also seeking to be president

Abeokuta - Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria's former president says the country requires a leader driven by passion and 'madness' to rule the country and put it on the right footing.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that Obasanjo stated this when he played host to a presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, at his Abeokuta, Ogun state residence.

He also lamented that the current situation in the country is agonising for him, but added that Nigeria can overcome its security challenges within two years with the right leader who is willing to make tough decisions.

Obasanjo, therefore, urged Nigerians to brace up and be ready to make sacrifices to put the country back on the right path.

He said:

“I will say four things, of which I was reminded this morning. One is knowledge. If Nigeria is not at the table, maybe the knowledge that we should have of ourselves, of our situation, of our continent, and indeed of the world is not that adequate, if that knowledge is adequate, we will do what is right, when it is right and how it is right.

“The second is vision, what is the vision that we have? And if you have no vision, you may have eyes, but you are blind. And I believe that is part of our situation.

“The third is passion. And when you said, that you are involved in this, with a passion and I was telling some people this morning that, passion means madness, that you are mad about Nigeria, I am and I have no apologies for that because I have no other country I can call my own and I have no other country I can go to and say yes, I have come to live here.

“Passion means being mad about Nigeria, having a touch of madness and I look at you (Hayatu-Deen) and say yes, you are mad about Nigeria too.”

Another presidential aspirant visits Obasanjo ahead of 2023

The Punch newspaper reports that All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Senator Godswill Akpabio arrived at exactly 2:20 pm while the Hayatu Deen team was exiting Obasanjo’s residence.

Akpabio recently resigned his appointment as the Minister of Niger Delta to allow him to contest for the APC presidential ticket.

In his remarks, Akpabio said he visited Obasanjo to intimate him of his presidential bid, saying the former president's elderly advice is required at all times.

2023: I’ll prioritise security, re-jig economy if elected, says Hayatu-Deen

Meanwhile, Hayatu-Deen has pledged to place priority on the security of lives and property as well as rejig the nation's ailing economy if elected president.

He made the pledge on Monday, May 16 when he paid a consultative visit to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta in Asaba.

He said that he would declare an emergency on national security on his very first day in office, adding that the import of the declaration would involve all stakeholders, and would enable the nation to find lasting solutions to insecurity plaguing the country.

2023: Saraki releases his presidential policy plan ahead of PDP primary election

On his part, former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is the first presidential aspirant under both the opposition PDP and APC to release his plans to address Nigeria’s problems.

According to a statement released by his head of digital media, Olu Onemola, Dr. Saraki has held meetings with hundreds of policy experts from across the country who have contributed to the development of his detailed 5-point agenda.

Onemola said the agenda has since been published on his presidential campaign website, saraki2023.com.

