A young Nigerian lady got people talking online after she showed the apology letter her neighbours' kids wrote to her

She explained that she was sleeping when they were playing football, and the ball hit and almost destroyed her window glass

The apology letter the neighbours' kids sent to her after she seized their football made many people react

A young lady who seized the football of her neighbours' kids after it hit her window while she was sleeping has been sent an apology letter by the children.

The lady shared a video showing the football she seized and the apology letter that was dropped at her apartment.

Lady shares apology letter neighbours' kids wrote after she seized their football. Photo Source: TikTok/eewahkemi

Source: TikTok

Lady seizes kids' football, gets apology letter

@eewahkemi mentioned in the description of the video that her window glass was almost broken and also shared what the apology letter she received looked like.

The description read:

"Even though they almost broke my window, I’ve forgiven them their sins."

She said at the beginning of the video:

"Yesterday, my neighbours' children were playing ball while I was sleeping. They hit the ball on my window glass. I seized their ball. This morning, they came to drop an apology letter."

Lady seizes neighbours' football after it hits her window, shares apology letter. Photo Source: TikTok/eewahkemi

Source: TikTok

The apology letter the children sent to her read:

"Dear Aunty Esther,

We are very sorry that we hit the ball on your window. Please forgive us. We know we always disturb you. We always make noise every day, and we are sorry for what we did wrong. We are sorry. Please forgive us on behalf of my mummy and my daddy. We are very sorry. We promise we will let you have peace. With God, all things are possible. Thank you."

The TikTok post drew the attention of many people, who reacted to the post and pleaded for mercy on the children's behalf.

Reactions as lady seizes kids' football

Ade Morenikeji, 35, noted:

"That with God all things are possible they will do it again 😂😂😂😂you will forgive tire."

Oluwabunmi_speaks explained:

"Forgive them their sins,they’re just children.😂."

OMOLEYE wrote:

"With God all this are possible oh yes."

AJM_CONFECTIONERIES noted:

"Pls forgive them."

Ayanfe said:

"They’re so cute."

Ayanfe noted:

"That promise na lie oo..as them don write with God all things are possible."

Amaka Smells Expensive stressed:

"They promise oooo 😩. With God all things are what ? Possible 😂😂. You have to keep forgiving everyday."

Adeybukola explained:

"They even design love over the paper."

Heritage shared:

"Abeg wetin concern mummy and daddy for the matter?"

tasteefingersbyhaywhy wrote:

"On behalf of my mummy and daddy."

PACKARD stressed:

"No take that WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE PLAY oo."

PEROSOLA shared:

"Wetin concern mummy and daddy."

@c_techofficial added:

"We are very sorry, please petronize us."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Basketmouth proudly shared a video of his 15-year-old son, Jason Okpocha, showing off his football skills during training at the Liverpool Football Academy.

Little boy dribbles adult with ease

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a man became the centre of attention after losing a one-on-one basketball game to a young boy.

The boy quickly took the ball, dribbled past the man with ease and scored, making the adult look helpless. People who watched the game screamed in excitement, and after the video was shared online.

Source: Legit.ng