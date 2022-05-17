Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki is the first presidential aspirant to release his plans to address Nigeria’s problems ahead of 2023

The agenda was released after Dr. Saraki held meetings with hundreds of policy experts from across the country

Saraki, 59, is one of the most experienced politicians in the country who has had extensive executive and legislative experience

FCT, Abuja - Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is the first presidential aspirant under both the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the ruling, All Progressives Congress (APC), to release his plans to address Nigeria’s problems.

According to a statement released by his head of digital media, Olu Onemola, Dr. Saraki has held meetings with hundreds of policy experts from across the country who have contributed to the development of his detailed 5-point agenda.

Surrounded by family and friends, Saraki officially declared his interest to contest for the presidency on Thursday, May 12. Photo credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

Onemola said the agenda has since been published on his presidential campaign website, saraki2023.com.

His words:

“There are over 40 aspirants in both the PDP and APC combined. Yet, only one of them, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has published his social contract with Nigerians.

“Only Dr. Saraki is telling both the delegates in our party, PDP and the Nigerians across the country what he wants to do for them when he assumes office.

“This level of preparation and foresight is unprecedented in Nigeria’s recent history, and it demonstrates Dr. Saraki’s commitment to actually fixing the problems that Nigeria currently faces.”

Saraki’s 5-point plan, which covers the economy, security, restructuring, the rule of law, and national planning, sets out the critical policies that can unlock and actualize the aspirations of all Nigerians.

He added:

“With the deliberate nature of this campaign and Dr. Saraki’s focus on real solutions, once Nigerians see the plans that a President Saraki administration will embark on, it will become even clearer that he is the most experienced and most prepared candidate.”

2023: Saraki formally declares for president, gives powerful speech in Abuja

Recall that Saraki, a former governor Kwara state, made public his intetntion to run for the 2023 presidential election on Thursday, May 12, in Abuja.

Saraki stated that he feels the need to address certain national issues and profer solutions to them when and if given the mandate as president.

In his speech, the PDP bigwig admitted that he did not solve all the problems in his state while a governor, but left it better than he met it.

2023: Nigeria needs a bold, business-conscious president - Saraki

Dr Saraki had earlier insisted that Nigeria needs a courageous and business-conscious leader to tackle the security and economic challenges facing the country.

He stated this on Saturday, May 14 while addressing PDP's delegates at Government House, Asaba, ahead of the party's presidential primary election.

He stressed that the country needed to be fixed urgently from its failing state.

Source: Legit.ng