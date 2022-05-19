Senator Shehu Sani has revealed how supporters of the two major contenders of the ruling APC relate

The former lawmaker and PDP chieftain said supporters of the two APC presidential aspirants in a recent meeting on a flight snubbed each other

Ahead of the APC primaries scheduled to hold this month, the aspirants of the ruling party are making consultations with prominent personalities seeking support from delegates to secure the party's ticket

Senator Shehu Sani says supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential aspirants are not united.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections and the party's primaries, the former federal lawmaker says supporters of two presidential aspirants when they met recently on a flight, avoided each other throughout the duration of the flight.

Sani, the PDP chieftain from Kaduna state, made this assertion in a tweet seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, May 19.

Shehu Sani reveals what supporters of 2 APC presidential aspirants did to each other when they met on a flight. Photo credit: Is'haq Muhammad Aliyu

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

"Two days ago I was on a flight with supporters of two Presidential aspirants of the ruling party.Throughout the duration of the flight they were not talking to each other,not even greetings;the flight was for 35minutes but seems like one hour because of their faces."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and reacted to his statement.

@politicalcritik tweeted

"Strangely enough, the two Presidential candidates may see and embrace one other, as well as make jokes about the country. While political supporters, particularly those paid servants, will fight dirty."

@OgunrindeVicto4 tweeted

"Your point exactly distinguished ."

@Iyke33313049 tweeted

"While the real aspirants are friends. They smile, chat and hug themselves whenever they meet!"

@nkomekwuru tweeted

"And you were busy watching and observing their faces instead of concentrating on your political ambition.

"Is this how you intend to govern Kaduna,? Haba!!"

@travisgram34

"Politics in Nigeria is a game of BET . TICKET wen go CUT go CUT ."

@Sproutxxx1

"That's basically politics.....this scenario tends to happen before major elections. After elections,scores are settled."

