Omoyele Sowore of Sahara Reporters should pay Nigerian students' National Examination Council fees beginning from 2023

Dele Momodu of Ovation Magazine is to pay the students' Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination fees

These were the humble requests of Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central senator, on Sunday, January 31

Weeks after Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a 2023 presidential aspirant, has promised to pay for the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination fees for Nigerian students' fee, Shehu Sani has made some requests.

The former senator from Kaduna Central via Twiter on Sunday, January 30, called on Dele Momodu of Ovation Magazine and Omoyele Sowore to take up the responsibility of paying the JAMB and NECO fees of students.

The former senator called on Momodu and Sowore to follow Tinubu's example

Source: UGC

He wrote on Twitter:

"We have a Presidential candidate who promised to pay WAEC fees when elected; my brothers Momodu and Sowore take up JAMB and NECO."

Ahead of 2023 presidential election, Tinubu makes another big promise to Nigerians

Meanwhile, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had promised to ensure that every Nigerian gets free education from primary to tertiary level.

Tinubu also assured that free health services would be accessed by all Nigerians should he become president come 2023.

The promises made by Tinubu were disclosed by the co-founder, Grassroots Network for Asiwaju Tinubu, Ayodele Adewale.

Adewale the APC national leader has remained Nigeria's best presidential candidate considering his work experience, life as a politician among many others.

He said Tinubu has a top-notch educational background coupled with his many corporate establishments in the United States of America before coming back to Nigeria to work in Exxon Mobil.

Continuing, Adewale noted that the former Lagos state governor during his tenure generated over N600 million monthly and left the state with N15 billion in its reserves.

the APC leader had apologised for claiming that the Permanent Voters' Cards (PVCs) possessed by Nigerians have expired.

Tinubu while speaking to some women leaders in Abuja urged them to ensure they re-register with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said:

“Because they may not announce to you on time. The PVCs you have expired. Yes!”

Source: Legit.ng