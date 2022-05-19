In Nigeria, governors are only constitutionally allowed to serve two terms of four years, making eight years in total.

So, after spending eight years in office. They cannot under the law seek a third term in office. Ahead of the 2023 general elections, at least 17 governors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are in this category.

PDP governors

Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom) Samuel Ortom (Benue) Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) Nyesom Wike (Rivers) Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto) Darius Ishaku (Taraba)

APC governors

Ben Ayade (Cross River), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa) Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano) Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina) Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger) Simon Lalong (Plateau)

As they cannot contest for governorship elections again, some of the above listed goverors are now seeking to become president or senators in 2023.

Most, if not all, of them are also involved in the politics of ensuring their favourite politicians succeed them as governors in 2023.

2023: Governor Ortom speaks on plan to select his successor as he eyes Senate

Meanwhile, the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has denied a claim that he had promised his former chief of staff a position as his successor in the state.

Ortom explained that contrary to speculations about who his successor would be, he did not at any point promise to anoint his former chief of staff, Terwase Orbunde or any other aspirant a position as Benue state governor.

A statement which was released by Nathaniel Ikyur, the chief press secretary to the governor on Wednesday, May 4, and seen Legit.ng said the governor made the clarification during a meeting with stakeholders from the Kwande intermediate area.

2023: Governor Umahi reveals anointed successor

In another related report, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has endorsed the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, to succeed him in 2023.

A statement by Umahi's media aide, Francis Nwaze, indicates that the governor stated this during the internment of the father to the commissioner for trade and investment, Barrister Chioma Nweze in Okposi on Saturday, April 23.

The Ebonyi governor expressed hope that the Speaker would consolidate on the "Divine Mandate leadership" in the state.

