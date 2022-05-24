Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi of Ebonyi state has revealed the name of the next Nigerian president

The general overseer of King of Kings Deliverance Ministry Worldwide, Gbonum Ulepa Ntezi, Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi state, Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi has revealed the name of the next Nigerian president.

According to him, God who gave him the revelation had made it a burden in him, preventing him from having peace of mind until he tells the whole what what was revealed to him.

The prophet in a statement made available to Legit.ng insisted that the north will retain power in the 2023.

He said:

"I have many prophecies regarding the coming elections. God almighty is telling me quite clear that power is still retained by the North. Despite the fact that the Igbos of Eastern Nigeria are agitating for power shift, I am seeing that power has remained in the North.

"I am also seeing that the new president of Nigeria is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, come 2023. This is not the first time God is revealing this to me. He has made it a burden in me that I must proclaim it.

Going further, he spoke on the struggle for power in Kano state. According to him, Kwankwaso's group will face many challenges in the state.

"In the struggle for power in Kano State, I am seeing Kwankwaso's group, THE New Nigeria People' Party (NNPP) in serious trouble. I am seeing probe, something about the embezzlement of funds. That very probe will scatter their political movement. They should pray fervently against it because its a very serious matter.

"I am seeing conspiracies against him and his group, allegations of embezzling money. It will affect Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso and Ibrahim Shekarau, both of them will undergo probe for corruption, and it will be a very serious one.

"If serious prayers are not done, I am seeing that very trouble preventing Kwankwaso from achieving his political goal in Kano state."

