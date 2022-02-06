Enyinnaya Abaribe noted that the Monday sit-at-home order in the southeast has crippled the economy of the region

The senator wondered who was enforcing it as he disclosed that Nnamdi Kanu told him he had no hand in the order

The shutdown of the southeast on Mondays was one of the strategies adopted by the leaders of IPOB to force the hand of the Nigerian government to free Kanu

Senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has expressed regret over the negative effect of Monday sit-at-home on the economy of the southeast region.

Speaking on Saturday, February 5, the senator disclosed that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, told him while in detention that he did not order the Monday sit-at-home which has continued to be observed in the southeast, The Nation reports.

Senator Abaribe said what is happening in the southeast is a tragedy.

Source: Facebook

He stated:

“What is happening in the Southeast is a tragedy. Every Monday people sit at home in what they call ‘Holy Monday’. What is holy in making people suffer like this?

“I went with Ike Ekweremadu and two bishops to the DSS to see Nnamdi Kanu and he told us ‘I have never said people should sit at home’. I told him that nobody believes you outside. Because people have said they don’t like it but they keep sitting at home."

Lamenting the unfortunate situation, he said people are now taking their businesses to other regions, which is killing the southeast's economy.

Insecurity, biggest problem of the southeast

Abaribe lamented that the insecurity in the southeast had now become the biggest problem of the region, Daily Sun reports.

He wondered why the people would choose to destroy their own place just because they were agitating for a separate country.

According to the senator, the earlier the insecurity situation is tackled, the better for the region.

Anambra residents narrate their ordeal with sit-at-home

Residents, especially traders and artisans in Awka, the Anambra state's capital city condemned the continuous sit-at-home order in the southeast region.

Legit.ng reported that the residents said since the commencement of the order, they hardly meet up with the needs of the family members.

Noting that she barely makes enough these days to feed her family, a widow, Ngozi Ude, said since the commencement of the order her family goes hungry.

Ude, who fries bean cake (Akara) on the streets of Awka said her trade has sustained her since the passing of her husband five years ago.

