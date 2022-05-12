APC United Kingdom is claiming that Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of Transportation has resigned

His alleged resignation came after President Buhari ordered his cabinet members seeking elective offices in 2023 to step down

There are nine ministers who have indicated interest in the 2023 election, while two are eyeing the governorship of their states

Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of Transportation has tendered his resignation. Though the minister is yet to Issue an official statement, APC United Kingdom made the claim on its verified page on Twitter.

With this, Amaechi tendered his resignation hours after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered his cabinet members seeking elective offices in 2023 to step down.

APC United Kingdom is claiming that Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of Transportation has resigned. Photo credit: Lady K

Source: Twitter

There are nine ministers who have indicated interest in the 2023 election, while two are eyeing the governorship of their states, another is set for the 2023 senatorial contest, while six others are gunning to succeed Buhari.

The cabinet members who are seeking elective offices are Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

The minister of state, Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogar, has obtained governorship nomination forms to get APC ticket in Abia State, while the Minister of Women Affairs, Paulline Tallen, has declared her ambition to contest for the senatorial seat in Plateau.

In a related development, Emeka Nwajuiba, the minister of state for education, has also resigned from President Buhari's cabinet.

His resignation came a few hours after the president directed members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) who are vying for elective positions in the coming 2023 general election to resign on or before 16th May 2022.

Nwajuiba's resignation was announced during the FEC meeting on Wednesday, May 11, and was also confirmed by the senior special assistant to the president, Garba Shehu. According to the minister, he quit the cabinet in order to focus on his presidential ambition and the forthcoming APC presidential primary election.

Unlike those who have resigned, Dr Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, said he will consult President Buhari and members of his constituency before he will resign his position.

The minister spoke after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, May 11.

Ngige added that the president had given a window for those that needed clarifications on his pronouncement to meet with him.

Source: Legit.ng