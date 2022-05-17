Adamu Garba, a 2023 presidential aspirant has purchased his nomination and expression of interest forms

Garba who is contesting for the number one seat in Nigeria said he plans to lift citizens out of poverty and several other challenges they are facing

According to the 2023 presidential aspirant, the two major political parties in Nigeria have no plans for the youths

A presidential hopeful, Adamu Garba, has purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 general election.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, May 17, after purchasing the forms, the YPP presidential aspirant is contesting for the seat of the president in the country to correct some of the foundational problems faced by citizens.

Adamu Garba would be contesting for the 2023 presidency on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP). Photo: Nnenna Ibeh

Source: Original

Garba who picked his forms at the national secretariat of the YPP said he purchased both documents to flush poverty, inflation, high rate of maternal and child mortality and lack of education among others from the Nigerian system.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I picked up this form to finally say, bye-bye to poverty, bye-bye to insecurity, bye-bye to corruption, recently we lost 30 billion dollars, just yesterday; bye-bye to the suffering of our women, a situation where they go to hospitals and there is nothing to take care of them.

"Bye-bye to lack of going to school, so many of our children are out of school, you know the situation of things in the country now. Bye-bye to inflation and to infrastructural deficit and joblessness."

Legit.ng gathered that the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for the YPP costs N15 million but Garba purchased his at N7.5 million due to a 50 per cent discount considering his age (38-years).

The YPP has slashed the cost of forms by 50 per cent for members of the party below the age of 40 years old.

Garba will contest against Malik Ado-Ibrahim, another 2023 YPP presidential hopeful, for the party's ticket.

Continuing the presidential aspirant called on Nigerian youths across the country and abroad to resist the urge to support the two major political parties in the country.

He said:

“The youth don’t have a future in the APC or PDP. I was a strong member of the PDP in 1999, in 2003 we moved to ANPP and in 2007 we came to PDP and stayed till 2014 when APC was founded and we moved.

“I have even been a very loyal and committed member of the party (APC) and even aspired to contest for the presidency under the same APC in 2019."

Disadvantages of APC and PDP for Nigerian youths

Further speaking on the challenges Nigerians have faced since the previous administrations under the APC and PDP dispensation, Garba said the young people in these parties have been boxed into a corner.

He also warned that the PDP and the APC are political parties that have successfully prevented the youths from maximising their potential.

He added:

“For me to come here and tell the whole world that the future of young people lies with YPP, I think there should be no credible person [like me] to say so because I have identified strongly with the party, fought for the party and get insulted for it but all the young people in the party are mushroomed, packed and 'dustbined' maybe we are waiting for them to set fire on them but we will not be burnt.

“We are bringing a new deal. A vision that will go to the foundation and reset the Nigerian state, the reason why we have been failing consistently in this country is that the foundation is faulty."

“The system was established at the point of division - that makes us see each other as different people whereas we share the same geography.”

Another APC presidential aspirant withdraws from race, gives reason

Ahead of the presidential primary of the ruling APC, another aspirant, Adamu Garba, had withdrawn from the race.

The high cost of the forms, N100 million, Garba said, is the reason why he decided to pull out of the race to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

The APC chieftain who had raised N83.2 million in private and online donations said the money would be returned to donors.

2023: Why I dumped APC, presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba shares stunning details

Earlier, a prominent businessman and presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba had renounced his membership in the ruling APC and withdrew from the 2023 race.

The presidential aspirant disclosed that he withdrew from the race due to the high cost of obtaining APC forms for the presidency and the cost of running for political office.

Meanwhile, Garba earlier received donations of N83 million to purchase the APC presidential nomination forms.

Source: Legit.ng