FCT, Abuja - Chief Timipre Sylva, the minister of state for petroleum, has withdrawn from the presidential race in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has returned to work.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) stated that its correspondent who monitored development at the ministry in Abuja on Monday, May 16, reported that Sylva withdrew having considered the enormous work at hand at the ministry.

Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum, has reportedly withdrawn from the 2023 presidential race. Photo credit: Timipre Marlin Sylva

Recall that the Northern Solidarity Group had on Monday, May 9, presented the APC’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to the minister to enable him to contest the party’s 2023 presidential primaries.

Why Sylva dropped 2023 presidential bid, source reveals

An official at the ministry who chose to remain anonymous said Sylva withdrew from the race to support President Muhammadu Buhari in his quest to achieve a robust oil sector.

“He promised to consult the leader of the country and his political leaders the day he was presented with the form.

“He believes that concentrating on his work will attract more investments for the oil and gas sector.

“He has consulted and he believes that the challenges at the ministry and oil and gas sector are enough issues for him to begin to deal with now than going to pursue presidential ambition at the expense of the nation.

“The oil and gas sector is the mainstay of the economy and it is not like any other ministry somebody can just come in and take over.

“It requires some measures of time for the person to understand what is happening in the system.

“For the interest of the industry and the nation, he has decided to wave that personal ambition to see what he can contribute in the remaining part of President Buhari’s administration.

“The implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 is very critical and he wants to continue to make his own contribution to the day-to-day running of the country and support Mr President for robust achievements,” the official said.

Legit.ng gathers that Horatius Egua, a senior special adviser to the minister on media and communications, also confirmed that the minister was back to work.

Women's affairs minister retains seat, drops senatorial ambition

In a related development, Pauline Tallen, the minister of women's affairs, on Monday, May 16, announced that she has pulled out from the 2023 senatorial race.

In her statement on Monday, Tallen noted that her decision was voluntary and answers to the yearnings of women and other well-meaning Nigerians.

“With profound gratitude and great humility, I have decided to voluntarily step down from the senatorial race sequel to the yearnings of women and other well-meaning Nigerians who see the need for a strong voice for women at the Senate, having consulted widely with my family, well-wishers and supporters, conscious of the role I play for women in Nigeria today,” the minister said.

