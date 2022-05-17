A piece of news that has thrown many in disarray is the explosion that rocked Kano state in the early hours of Tuesday, May 17

Many people were killed and several others injured in the explosion that occurred at Sabon Gari area of the state

However, what led to the sad development has not been clearly stated but sources claimed it was a gas explosion close to a primary school

Scores were feared dead following an explosion along Court Road in Sabon Gari, Kano State on Tuesday, May 17, Channels TV reports.

The explosion, which occurred near a private secondary school, Winners School, destroyed a residential building and affected part of the school.

The explosion occurred in the wee hours of the day with many schoolchildren reportedly affected.

The explosion occurred near a private secondary school, Winners School, the Igbo populated area in Kano. Photo credit: BBC BBC News Pidgin

The Nigerian Tribune added that the visuals also confirm that the blast might have claimed several lives with at least one corpse seen on the floor.

A crowd had gathered right after the blast with some people trying to help the injured and others lamenting the damage.

It is not yet clear if one of the buildings housed a school, but the visuals showed several schoolchildren being moved away from the scene. One of them was injured.

