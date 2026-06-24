Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga says he does not personally observe the level of hunger frequently described in public discussions about Nigeria's economy

He cited newly completed roads and reduced travel times in parts of Lagos and Ogun states as evidence that government policies are producing tangible results

Onanuga also pointed to the student loan scheme and low-interest credit facilities for civil servants, arguing that many Nigerians are benefiting from ongoing reforms

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga has defended the economic reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu's administration, saying his personal experience does not align with widespread claims of severe hunger across the country.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, June 23, Onanuga said several government initiatives and infrastructure projects are already making a difference in the lives of Nigerians. He argued that public discussions about the economy often fail to acknowledge the benefits being delivered through ongoing programmes.

Onanuga claims there is no hunger in the land as portrayed by some. Photo: FB/BayoOnanuga

Source: Twitter

According to him, improvements in road infrastructure are among the most visible signs of progress under the current administration. He recalled a recent journey from Ibadan to Lagos during which he diverted through Ijebu-Ode after receiving traffic alerts, Punch reports.

He said, “One day, I was traveling from Ibadan to Lagos, and Google Maps told me that there’s a go-slow in the approach to Lagos, and I decided to take Ijebu-Ode via Shagamu.

“What struck me most was that I just found myself on a paved road, concrete road. I said, ‘Wow, when was this one built?'”

Onanuga added that residents of the area appeared pleased with the development.

“I found that our people, I mean, our Ijebu people, have stopped complaining. I said, ‘Oh, no wonder they now have a brand new road that’s not just an asphalt road, a concrete road,'” he said.

He also pointed to the ongoing coastal highway project, which he said has significantly reduced travel times for commuters living along the Lekki-Ajah corridor.

What benefits does government cite?

Using his own commute as an example, Onanuga said journey times from Lagos Island to Ajah had fallen considerably due to the new road network.

“I live in Ajah. Anytime I go to Lagos, and I ask Google Maps to tell me how soon I will get home, Google Maps will tell me one hour, seven minutes. Before, it was two hours, 30 minutes, and the reason for that is that we now have a coastal road that has shortened my travel time,” he said.

The presidential aide also referenced the Federal Government's student loan scheme and access to low-interest credit facilities for civil servants. He said such programmes were helping to ease financial pressures on many households.

Does Onanuga accept hardship concerns?

While acknowledging that economic challenges remain, Onanuga maintained that the scale of hardship often portrayed in public debate does not reflect what he personally observes.

He recalled a viral video from the early days of the Tinubu administration that popularised the phrase “Ebi n pawa o” and said it contributed to a dominant narrative about hunger in the country.

“I’m a Nigerian. I have people working for me privately. I don’t see the level of hunger people are talking about because I see them, and I keep asking them questions: how are things, how are they adjusting, what are the problems?” he said.

What I’ll do in my first two years if re-elected in 2027 - Tinubu

Previously, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said his administration will deepen ongoing reforms and tackle emerging national challenges if Nigerians grant him a second term in office.

Tinubu spoke at the Africa CEO Forum Annual Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, where he defended key economic decisions taken since assuming office and outlined what citizens should expect if re-elected in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng