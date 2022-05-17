Again, the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has expressed full support for the presidential aspiration of Ahmed Lawan

According to Kalu, most aspirants are ready to step down and drop their presidential bid for Lawan's ambition

The former governor of Abia state while defending his decision to step down from his presidential race, Kalu maintained that the South East ought to be given a chance in 2023

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has re-echoed his support for Senate President Ahmed Lawan’s presidential ambition, noting that he is ready to be a “sweeper” at the Presidential Villa if the dream becomes a reality.

The Senate Chief Whip made this disclosure during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Monday, May 17.

The former Abia state governor stated thus:

“With Ahmed Lawan, I am ready to be the sweeper of the place (Aso Rock). I don’t need to have a position if Ahmed Lawan is the president.

“I can sweep the Villa; my house is very close to the Villa. I can be the sweeper of the Villa; it is just a stone’s throw. I am not joking.”

Lawan's presidential ambition, Kalu reveals his position

According to the former governor, Lawan’s presidential ambition is gathering steam with some candidates ready to step down for the Senate President.

The lawmaker added:

“I want to tell you, I have spoken to nine candidates running for president, and they are ready, already discussing to step down for Ahmed Lawan."

‘Why Can’t They Support Us?’ Kalu queried

Kalu, who said Nigeria needs strong leadership, believes that Lawan is the one that can give the country such.

He added:

“I have known him 41 years ago,” the Senator said. “We were roommates at the university. He is strong enough to give the Nigerian people what they are looking for.”

As far as he is concerned the Senate President played a vital role in stabilizing the Nigerian parliament. He said several bills have been passed by the lawmakers under Lawan’s leadership, a development Kalu said will be replicated at the Presidential level if Lawan wins.

Kalu speaks on South East presidency ahead of 2023

While defending his decision to step down from his presidential race, he reiterated that the position ought to be zoned to the South East.

He asked:

“We have supported South West. We supported President Obasanjo, we supported Vice President Osinbajo, we supported Vice President Jonathan for five years and we supported President Jonathan for six years. Why can’t they support us?"

“Any southerner that is not from South East and is coming to run for president is a betrayer. They are the ones betraying us.”

