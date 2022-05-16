Senator Ademola Adeleke has boasted that he had acquired enough money in hard currencies to pursue the July 16 governorship election in Osun

Specifically, Adeleke, who is also known as the dancing senator said he had acquired naira, dollars, pounds and Euros for the election

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have reacted to the latest development with many people blasting the PDP candidate

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has boasted that he had acquired enough money in hard currencies to pursue the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The PDP candidate in a video clip captured during his campaign at Jaleyemi/Odiolowo way, Osogbo, said he had acquired naira, dollars, pounds and Euros for the election.

Senator Ademola Adeleke has boasted that he had acquired enough money in hard currencies to pursue the July 16 governorship election in Osun. Photo: Tolani Oso

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“Osun people, you are the ones to decide. If it is about money, I have enough. I came with plenty money (hitting his pocket with his right hand). And it is not only naira, I came with dollars, pounds and Euro. This time around in Osun, it is fire for fire.”

Meanwhile, some Nigerians on social media are not happy with the statement. They lamented that money politics is doing much harm to the country.

Osun 2022: I remain PDP’s guber candidate, Davido's uncle Adeleke declares

Legit.ng also reported that Adeleke insisted that he remains the official candidate of the party ahead of the Saturday, July 16 poll, notwithstanding the court’s affirmation of Dotun Babayemi.

The politician in a statement issued on Saturday, March 12, and seen by Legit.ng, commended the national leadership of the party for its steadfastness in protecting the party’s constitution.

Adeleke opined that the Iyorchia Ayu leadership was honest, transparent and fair to all in the handling of the governorship primaries, adding that "our leaders obeyed and enforced the party constitution irrespective of whoever was involved."

Winner emerges in NWC-backed Osun PDP governorship primary

Meanwhile, Senator Ademola Adeleke has also been declared the governorship candidate of the PDP in Osun after winning the primary election backed by the National Working Committee (NWC).

Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the returning officer and deputy governor of Bayelsa, said 1916 delegates took part in the exercise.

He said Adeleke polled 1887 votes to defeat his rival, Dotun Babayemi, who had no vote.

Source: Legit.ng