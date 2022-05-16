Senator Lekan Mustapha and hundreds of his supporters have joined the Governor Dapo Abiodun faction of APC in Ogun state

Lekan Mustapha and his supporters have joined the Governor Dapo Abiodun faction of the Ogun State All Progressives Congress.

Mustapha, allies of former governor Ibikunle Amosun, is the senator representing Ogun east senatorial district.

Senator Lekan Mustapha and his supporters have joined the Governor Dapo Abiodun faction of APC in Ogun state.

Source: Facebook

Receiving the senator and his teeming supporters at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, Abiodun commended them for retracing their steps and reuniting to the mainstream, saying their return would strengthen the party to face the challenges ahead.

He said:

“I am very happy that this is coming from my home base. If I did not have the trust of my people, then I would not have that of other senatorial districts. It is heart-warming that today we are reconciling with my people. We all have opportunity to examine this administration and I am happy you have decided to have a rethink and come for reconciliation.”

Going further, Abiodun described Mustapha as a principled individual with impeccable character and integrity who demonstrated uncommon courage when his integrity was tested.

Akinlade joins governorship race

In another report, Legit.ng reported that a former member of the House of Representatives Adekunle Akinlade, has obtained his governorship nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Premium Times report.

Mr Akinlade, who represented Egbado South and Ipokia federal constituency in the House of Representatives in 2015, defected to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) to contest the 2019 governorship election.

His reason for joining the race

He said in a statement on Sunday, May 8, that he joined the race because it was a mandate that “we all must undertake with clear conviction and determination to succeed.”

Ogun 2023: Governor Abiodun’s reelection bid under scrutiny as past criminal offences surface

The reelection bid of Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun is in serious doubt as allegation over his past continues to surface on the radar.

According to the report, a petition has been tabled before the national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu not to field Governor Abiodun as the party flag bearer in the forthcoming polls in Ogun state.

The petitioner, Ayodele Oludiran who is also a member of the APC said a possible nomination of the incumbent by the party spells doom and will also tarnish the image and principles of the party following a series of criminal allegations leveled against him.

