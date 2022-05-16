The lawmaker representing Aguata Constituency 1 in the Anambra House of Assembly has been kidnapped

Okechukwu Okoye was kidnapped in Umuona within St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church axis while driving in his black Sienna vehicle on Sunday, May 15

The member of the Anambra state House of Assembly was abducted alongside his campaign's director-general, Cyril Chiegboka

Residents of Aguata are currently living in fear after some kidnappers stormed the community and abducted the lawmaker representing Aguata Constituency 1 in the Anambra House of Assembly.

PM News reports that Okechukwu Okoye was kidnapped from the community on Sunday, May 15 while driving his black Siena vehicle.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the police in Anambra command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said a manhunt has been launched in the area for the kidnappers.

Anambra lawmaker Okechukwu Okoye was abducted while driving in his black Sienna vehicle. Photo: Master Ice

Source: Facebook

He also added that the police are positive that the lawmaker would be rescued as soon as possible from the kidnappers.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to the Anambra police spokesperson, the vehicle which Okoye was driving before the incident has been recovered.

A statement released by the lawmaker's media office and seen by Legit.ng said Okoye was abducted in Umuona, within St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church axis.

He was abducted alongside his campaign's director-general, Cyril Chiegboka.

The kidnappers were said to have abandoned his vehicle which was later towed away by the police.

The statement read:

"All efforts are being put in place to recover him, as we are yet to confirm the motive behind the abduction as the APGA primaries draw closer.

"We are confident in God that he will come out of it safe and sound, as we solicit for your prayers upon him in this trying time."

Member of vigilante group killing in Oko town

In other news, Ikenga confirmed the killing of a member of a vigilante group, who was on a motorcycle in Oko town, Anambra, on Sunday, May 15.

The police noted that the victim of the attack was wearing a special security outfit when he was attacked and killed.

Although not personnel of the command, Ikenga described reports that a police officer was killed in the Oko community as misleading.

His words:

“The Anambra State Police operatives on May 15 recovered a lifeless body in a police T-shirt found along Oko expressway.

“Preliminary information shows that the unidentified body is not a member of the Nigeria Police Force."

“Meanwhile, investigation has begun to unravel the identity of the deceased and perpetrators of the murder."

Months after assuming office as governor, Soludo visits IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu in detention, photos emerge

Professor Charles Soludo had visited the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu while in detention.

The governor of Anambra state said that Kanu was in his spirit even though he expressed sadness over the ongoing criminalities in the southeast region.

According to the number one man in Anambra, Kanu is not also happy about the brutal enforcement of sit-at-home by groups parading as a member of IPOB.

Anambra governor Soludo explains how insecurity can end in southeast, his contribution

The growing level of insecurity in the southeast region had become a thing of worry to the new governor of Anambra state.

Soludo said he will ensure that everything right is done to end the violence and killings perpetrated by hoodlums in the region.

He also committed to joining forces with governors of other states of the southeast to meet the needs of the people and put a stop to the insecurity ravaging Igboland.

Source: Legit.ng