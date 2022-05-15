Professor Charles Soludo visited the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu while in detention

The governor of Anambra state said that Kanu was in his spirit even though he expressed sadness over the ongoing criminalities in the southeast region

According to the number one in Anambra, Kanu is not also happy about the brutal enforcement of sit-at-home by groups parading as member of IPOB

The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, on Friday, May 13, visited the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, at the detention facility of the Department of State Services in Abuja.

Soludo while informing the general public about his visit to Kanu said, he was there to felicitate with him (Kanu) and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the southeast region.

In a post shared on Facebook and signed by the governor himself, Soludo added that Kanu was in high spirits as they were engaged in quality and frank discussion in a lively atmosphere.

His words:

"He was in very high spirits and we had quality and frank discussion in a very convivial atmosphere."

Criminal activities, sit-at-home in the southeast region

The governor while recounting his discussions with the IPOB leader said that Kanu expressed sadness over the killings, kidnappings and other criminal activities in the southeast region.

He also noted that Kanu was not happy about the brutal enforcement of the Monday sit-at-home enforced by groups acting on behalf of the IPOB members in the region.

Soludo's words:

"He expressed sadness over what he described as “sacrilegious killings” of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless “sit at home” perpetuated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB."

"He assured me that if the opportunity arises, he will be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace."

"Together, we shall restore peace, security and prosperity in Anambra and the southeast. It is well indeed!"

The growing level of insecurity in the southeast region had become a thing of worry to the new governor of Anambra state.

Soludo said he will ensure that everything right is done to end the violence and killings perpetrated by hoodlums in the region

He also committed to joining forces with governors of other states of the southeast to meet the needs of the people and put a stop to the insecurity ravaging Igboland.

