The governor of Zamfara state, Alhaji Bello Matawale, and his predecessor, Alhaji Abdullazizi Yari have both struck a deal over the power-sharing of the state’s political positions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to Daily Telegraph, Matawale has agreed to concede two seats at the read chamber and four seats at the green chambers of the national legislative arm of government to his predecessor.

On June 29, Matawalle, along with all 3 Zamfara Senators, 6 of 7 Representatives, and all 24 House of Assembly members, officially switched to the APC. Photo Credit: (Bello Matawalle)

As gathered by Legit.ng, the deal was agreed upon in a bid for Matawale to secure his return to the office for a second term.

However Matawale also gets one Senatorial seat, and three House of Representatives seats to his own camp.

It will be recalled that ex-Governor Yari had earlier stated that the state’s APC will split the power-sharing on an equal basis shortly after the incumbent defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

This condition had been a problem with the incumbent governor and his predecessor, a situation that led to the alleged defection of Yari and his supporters to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

2023: APC national chair reconciles, Matawale, Yari

It will also be recalled that Legit.ng had earlier reported the reconciliation of Matawalle and Yari ahead of the 2023 polls.

The heated feud between both men was resolved after the national chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu mediated in the matter.

Also joined in the reconciliation process is the governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu and other key members of the APC national working committee.

Speaking to Yari and Matawale, the national chairman said that as former and current governors, both have the duty to sustain the spirit of understanding, togetherness and teamwork among party members in the state.

His words:

"To the former and current governor, you have a duty to sustain the spirit of understanding, togetherness and teamwork. On behalf of my colleagues, I commend this very useful agreement that we have reached.”

