There seems to be an end in sight for the crisis that had engulfed the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state.

Legit.ng gathered that the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu had intervened in resolving the political rancour between the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawale and his predecessor, Abdulaziz Yari.

APC's national chairman has reconciled the aggrieved members of the party in Zamfara state. Photo: APC United Kingdom

Source: Facebook

A statement shared by the APC United Kingdom said that the crisis was resolved during a meeting between the chairman of the party, the aggrieved members and the national working committee.

Speaking during the meeting Adamu revealed that the members of the APC in Zamfara state have agreed to work together for the success of the party.

He advised APC members in the state to learn to respect each other's opinions and view the party followers as their greatest assets.

Speaking to Yari and Matawale, the national chairman said that as former and current governors, both have the duty to sustain the spirit of understanding, togetherness and teamwork among party members in the state.

His words:

"To the former and current governor, you have a duty to sustain the spirit of understanding, togetherness and teamwork. On behalf of my colleagues, I commend this very useful agreement that we have reached.”

In his address, Governor Matawale commended the chairman, President Muhammadu Buhari and his Kebbi state colleague for playing huge roles in bringing every affected member together,

He said:

"For the record, Abdul'aziz doesnt have a second person like me in Zamfara State, he is my friend.

"Most of those that don't want us to be together have their selfish reasons but God has done it and today we are together. We thank the leadership of the party for bringing us together to work together not just for Zamfara state but for the country and the party.

In his reaction, former Governor Yari said people disagree on many issues to agree in the long run.

His words:

"So many things have happened and which we have decided to put behind us. We don't have any other State aside from Zamfara.

"We have come to an understanding to meet our people and tell them that the state is bigger than any of us, therefore any interest must see the state as number one.”

Source: Legit.ng