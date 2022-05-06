The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) will be going into the presidential primaries with a female aspirant

Uju Ohanenye a legal practitioner picked up the N100million nomination form on Thursday, May 5 in Abuja

She said she will not be intimidated by any male candidate as she is ready to go toe-to-toe with any of them

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), a female aspirant, Ms. Uju Ohanenye has picked up the party’s presidential nomination forms, PUNCH reported.

Ohanenye was reported to have obtained the form on Thursday, May 5 in Abuja the nation’s capital.

Uju Ohanenye a legal practitioner says she will only step down for a candidate that shares her political ideologies. Photo Credit: (Uju Ebeze Ken-ohanenye)

Source: Facebook

While speaking to journalists, Ohanenye stated that she is firmly ready to withstand any form of intimidation posed by his male counterparts which consists of political heavyweights like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi, and a host of others.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“They will want to push me over, but I cannot be intimidated. I have been emboldened.”

As gathered by Legit.ng, it is not clear whether Ms. Ohanenye paid for the nomination forms which sell for N100million.

However, part of the stipulations and conditions rolled out by the APC in obtaining the form stated that female aspirants, youths, and persons with disability vying for any elective office will pay 50 percent of the original cost.

Meanwhile, Ohanenye who spoke with optimism and enthusiasm stated that she has what it takes to lead Nigeria to a phase of rapid development.

I will step down if..... - Uju Eohanenye

She added that in a situation whereby she is required to step down, she said she will only do that on the account of any aspirants who shares the same ideology as hers.

Ohanenye further advocated the inclusion of the common man in governance as she also stressed the need for job creation for the grossly populated unemployed youths.

She lauded the industrious prowess of Nigerian youths describing them as vibrant and intelligent people who should not be allowed to engage in anti-social activities.

APC southwest camp in crisis over Tinubu, Osinbajo's presidential bids

In another development, there is a dilemma in the southwestern tier of the APC over the presidential bid of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu.

Supporting groups of both political heavyweights are at loggerhead as they are both on the verge of a face-off at the party's presidential primaries.

However meetings are on course to be staged to resolve what seem like a confusion amongst supporters and a threat to the southwest presidential zoning of the party.

2023 presidency: I will support whoever Buhari favours, says Amaechi

Meanwhile, Amaechi on Friday, April 29, described himself as a very loyal person.

According to the former governor of Rivers state, true loyalty is tested when situations do not favour the person in question.

The minister said this during a consultative meeting at the Rivers APC secretariat on Friday.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari decides to choose another presidential aspirant other than himself, he will support the person.

Source: Legit.ng