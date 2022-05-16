The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) over the past few months have begun to establish its popularity and dominance in some part of the north

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, there has been a massive defection of the APC and PDP to the NNPP

Buba Galadima one of the newest members of the NNPP says the party needs only three months to win a free and fair election

FCT, Abuja - A former ally to President Muhammadu Buhari and one of the founding members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Buba Galadima verbally attacked popular Channels TV’s host, Seun Okinbaloye during a live telecast, TheCable reported.

Galadima who is now a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) after defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the verbal attack when being asked about the capacity of his new party to unseat the ruling party APC at the forthcoming presidential election in 2023.

Former Kano state governor, and presidential candidate of NNPP Rabiu Kwankwaso at the NNPP convention in Abuja. Photo Credit: (NNPP)

Source: Facebook

As gathered by Legit.ng, Galadima bragged that none of the presidential aspirants across all the political parties has the credibility of Rabiu Kwankwaso who is the presidential flag bearer of the NNPP.

2023: Kwankwaso has more credibility than other aspirants - Galadima

He said:

“Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is the only politician in Nigeria that has got the CV that nobody has among all the flock that are running across the country.”

In a follow up to his statement, Seun asked him if the NNPP has the political structure to claim victory at the 2023 polls.

He said:

“Seun, I think you are losing your brain, somehow. You don’t know me. I only need three months to establish a party and win the presidential election, if there is a free, fair, and transparent election. That is my field.

“We took over the party on March 1, 2022 and INEC said every political party must hold congresses and establish structures before March 31.

“We have to give INEC notice to start and within 14 days we concluded ward congresses, LG congresses, ward congresses and states congresses, zonal congresses and national convention.”

Tinubu's ex-campaign DG welcomed into NNPP

In another development, the former director general of Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa has been welcomed as the newest member of the NNPP.

He was welcomed alongside a former Speaker of Kano House of Assembly, Alhassan Rurum; a House of Representatives member for Tofa/Dawakin Tofa/Rimingado constituency, Abdulkadir Jobe; and a former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Kawu Sumaila.

The new additions to the NNPP has again proven beyond doubts that the party is gradually establishing dominance in the north.

2023: NNPP wins over 8,000 APC, PDP members in Katsina

Similarly, streams of PDP and APC members in Katsina have decamped to the NNPP.

Over 8,000 members from the two most prominent parties in Nigeria decamped to the new political setup.

Legit.ng gathered two aspirants vying for a legislative seat, Hon Yazzi Muhammad and Hon Al-Amin Yahaya Sani who were both formerly members of the APC and PDP recently defected to the NNPP.

Source: Legit.ng