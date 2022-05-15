Despite declaring presidential ambition and paying N100m for the forms, former APC chair Adams Oshiomhole presented himself for senatorial screening on Saturday

Before declaring interest in succeeding Buhari, the former Edo governor had earlier declared to contest for Edo North senatorial district

By showing up for senatorial screening, it is clear now that the former APC national chairman obtained both senatorial and presidential forms

FCT, Abuja - Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has been screened by the ruling party for a senatorial seat.

Premium Times reported that Oshiomhole showed up for the screening despite paying N100 million for the presidential nomination form of the APC and launching his presidential campaign with fanfare.

Adams Oshiomhole screened for senatorial seat despite paying N100m for presidential forms. Photo credit: @aoshiomhole

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the former Edo state governor arrived the venue of the screening exercise at Fraiser Suite, Abuja, at about 8.12pm.

Recall that Oshiomhole had earlier declared to contest for Edo North senatorial district. However, in a twist, he announced his presidential bid some weeks ago at an elaborate event in Abuja.

In his declaration speech, the former APC chairman said he was the best candidate to be Nigeria’s next president having been a labour leader and a governor.

The latest development has confirmed that the ex-labour leader bought two forms: a presidential and a senate form.

APC presidential aspirant buys senatorial form as backup plan

In a related development, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has purchased a senatorial form of the APC.

Ayade was said to have made the purchase of the form on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and will be contesting for the northern senatorial district in the state.

He is to slug it out with Orim Martin Ojie who picked up his form much earlier. This move from Ayade who is one of the ruling party's presidential hopefuls is seen as a backup plan just in case he loses his bid to become president during the APC's presidential primary.

9 APC presidential aspirants set to withdraw from race, Orji Kalu says

In another report, Senator Orji Kalu, chief whip of the senate, has said nine presidential aspirants from the APC are set to withdraw from the race.

The former governor of Abia state said the aspirants whose names he did not mention will back Senate President Ahmad Lawan's presidential bid after withdrawing.

Legit.ng recalls that Kalu on Monday, May 9, withdrew from the 2023 presidential race and endorsed Lawan. The senate chief whip said he took the decision because there is “no zoning” in the APC and the contest has been thrown open to all aspirants.

Source: Legit.ng