Following the killing of Deborah Samuel by some persons who claimed she was guilty of blasphemy and the growing demand for the release and arrest of her killers, Governor Aminu Tambuwal has taken a tough decision.

The governor on Saturday, May 14, declared a 24-hour curfew across the metropolis which has been taken over by widespread protest and unrest amid the efforts of the police to maintain calm and order, The Cable reports.

As reported by Channels TV, a statement by the governor on the current development reads:

“Following the sad incident that happened at the Shehu Shagari College of Education on Thursday and sequel to the developments within (Sokoto) metropolis this morning till afternoon, by the powers conferred on me by Sections 176(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Section 1 and 4 of the Public Order Act, and also Section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, I hereby declare, with immediate effect, a curfew within (Sokoto) metropolis of Sokoto township for the next 24 hours.

“I appeal to the good people of Sokoto state to kindly continue to observe law and order and calm down (on the) restiveness currently pervading in the metropolis. Everyone should, please, in the interest of peace go back home and observe this measure with a view to the re-establishment of peace, law, and order in the state.

“It is not in the interest of anyone for us to have a breakdown of law and order. I, therefore, appeal for restraint and, for people to observe and respect the rule of law.”

Source: Legit.ng