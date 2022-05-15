The Northern Governors Forum has called for calm following the killing of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, over alleged blasphemy

Simon Lalong, chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau state, said the forum is concerned about the development in the state

The forum commiserated with Deborah's family and appealed that security agencies be allowed to thoroughly investigate the matter just as it cautioned the protesting Sokoto youths

Plateau state - The Northern Governors Forum has described the killing of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, over alleged blasphemy as "an extra-judicial measure of addressing perceived infraction."

The governors also called for calm following the killing which has sparked outrage across Nigeria, TheCable reported.

The Northern Governors Forum called for calm following the murder of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Simon Lalong, chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau state, said the forum is concerned about the state of things in Sokoto.

“The governors are concerned about the development, which is an extra-judicial measure of addressing perceived infraction,” Lalong said.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Shortly after Deborah's killing, the police announced that two suspects have been arrested.

However, hundreds of placard-carrying Muslim youths began a protest in Sokoto on Saturday, May 14, and demanded the release of the two suspects.

The Muslim protesters clashed with security operatives who fired shots to disperse the surging demonstrators.

Blasphemy: Northern governors speak on protest

Speaking on the protest, the governors called for calm, stating that any attempt to adopt self-help in addressing grievances, whether religious or otherwise, could lead to further chaos.

“The northern governors appeal for calm following reports of the hijack of a peaceful protest which later turned violent and led to the imposition of a curfew in Sokoto metropolis,” a statement by the forum read.

Northern governors commiserate with Deborah's family

The forum commiserated with the family of the victim and appealed that security agencies be allowed to thoroughly investigate the matter.

It also commiserated with Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto, over the incident while commending the proactive measures he adopted to restore normalcy.

The governors assured him of their solidarity and prayers in dealing with the matter, noting that they would ensure the adoption of necessary measures to forestall recurrence in any part of the region and nation at large.

Meanwhile, the forum also stressed the need for people from the northern part of the country and Nigerians to show love, tolerance and respect for one another irrespective of faith, ethnicity or other affiliations.

Deborah's lilling: Bishop Kukah suspends Catholic masses in Sokoto

In another related development, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, has suspended all Masses in Sokoto metropolis.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday, May 14, signed by the Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho.

Meanwhile, Omotosho debunked the reports claiming that Kukah’s residence was attacked.

Source: Legit.ng