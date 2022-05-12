In a build-up to the 2023 elections, a series of reshuffling is already ongoing at different levels of federal government agencies, ministries, and parastatals

FCT, Abuja - Public administrators and civil servants seeking political offices have been ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari to vacate their position in the public service on or before Monday, May 16.

According to TheCable, the president issued this directive on Wednesday, May 11 via a circular through the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

Some of the appointees and cabinet members of President Buhari’s administration include central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Chris Ngige, minister of labour.

As contained in the circular, President Buhari stated that all heads of extra-ministerial departments, agencies, parastatals of government, ambassadors, and other political office holders contesting for political offices should resign.

It reads:

“Consequently, Mr. President has directed that the affected office holders aspiring to run for various offices in the 2023 general election, should tender their resignation on or before Monday, the 16th of May, 2022.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this directive affects all ministers, heads, and members of extra-ministerial departments, agencies, and parastatals of government, ambassadors, as well as other political appointees who desire to contest for elective offices.

“For smooth running of the machinery of government and our foreign missions, affected ministers are to hand over to ministers of state where they exist or to the permanent secretary, where there is no minister of state.”

Ambassadors to handover to their subordinates

As gathered by Legit.ng, President Buhari in his statement ordered those in ambassadorial roles to hand over to their deputy head of missions or their most senior foreign officers.

He directed that head of extra-ministerial departments, agencies and parastatals are to hand over to the most senior director/officer as may be peculiar to the organization, in line with the service-wide Circular No. SGF.50/S. Il/C.2/268 of 4th December 2017.

The recent development is a sequel to the stipulation of the new Electoral Act 2022 in section 84(12), which expects all affected persons to resign from their offices if vying for a political office.

Presidency 2023: Emeka Nwajuiba, minister of state for education, resigns

Similarly, Emeka Nwajuiba, the minister of state for education, has resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet.

This is coming a few hours after the president directed members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) who are vying for elective positions in the coming 2023 general election to resign on or before 16th May 2022.

His resignation was announced during the FEC meeting on Wednesday, May 11, and was also confirmed by the senior special assistant to the president, Garba Shehu.

According to the minister, he quit the cabinet in order to focus on his presidential ambition and the forthcoming APC presidential primary election.

Presidency 2023: What I will do before resigning, Ngige speaks

Unlike those who have resigned, Dr Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, said he will consult President Buhari and members of his constituency before he will resign his position.

The minister spoke after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, May 11.

Ngige added that the president had given a window for those that needed clarifications on his pronouncement to meet with him.

