The New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) is gradually establishing its dominance in the north as it has once again proved doubters wrong

Some few months ago the NNPP succeeded in luring into the party former PDP stalwart and ex-Kano state governor, Rabiu KwanKwaso

Similarly, the NNPP also poached over 8,000 APC and PDP members in Katsina state where President Muhammadu Buhari hails from

No fewer than nine members of the Kano state parliament under the stable of PDP have defected to the newly formed NNPP, Daily Nigerian reports.

The announcement of defection was disclosed by the spokesperson of the assembly, Uba Abdullahi via a statement issued on Friday, May 6.

Former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso at the NNPP convention in Abuja. Photo Credit: (NNPP)

Source: Facebook

As gathered by Legit.ng the legislators who crossed carpeted from the PDP to the NNPP have written to the Speaker of the Assembly intimating him of their defection.

According to the statement, it was gathered that the legislators who defected were aggrieved members of the party who are involved in the leadership tussle within the party both at the state and national level.

The legislators who defected include, Isyaku Ali Danja (Gezawa Constituency), Umar Musa Gama (Nassarawa Constituency), Aminu Sa’adu Ungogo (Ungogo Constituency), Lawan Hussain Chediyar ‘Yan Gurasa (Dala Constituency) and Tukur Muhammad (Fagge Constituency).

Others are Mu’azzam El-Yakub (Dawakin Kudu Constituency), Garba Shehu Fammar (Kibiya Constituency), Abubakar Uba Galadima (Bebeji Constituency), and Mudassir Ibrahim Zawaciki (Kumbotso Constituency).

2023: NNPP poach Kwankwaso

Recall that the NNPP in a bid to establish their dominance in the north resorted to winning over former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso as their newest member.

While reaction on his defection to the NNPP from PDP, Kwankwaso stated that his decision to quit was due to some irreconcilable differences with the party.

Kwankwaso who has now joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party said some members of PDP felt he was no longer important to the party.

According to Kwankwaso, the internal conflict was the contributing factor to his leaving PDP for NNPP.

2023: Kwankwaso make moves to woo PDP members to NNPP Read

In another development, former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso has described his new party NNPP as a breath of fresh air to Nigerians.

Kwankwaso urged Nigerians, especially the youths, to join the party to restore Nigeria and provide the fresh air desired by citizens.

According to the former governor, the new party would guarantee jobs, and quality education without strike, among others for the youths in the country.

Insecurity: Kwankwaso questions Buhari's capacity

In another development, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has questioned the capacity of President Muhammadu Buhari in curbing incessant insecurity in the country.

Kwankwaso also accused the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) of its failure to deliver its campaign promises.

Kwankwaso said even as a minister of defence, he never envisaged that Nigeria's security system would deteriorate to its current level.

Source: Legit.ng