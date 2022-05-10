President Muhammadu Buhari's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, says ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has dumped the opposition PDP for the ruling APC.

Ahmad said this in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday night, May 9.

He wrote:

"So Goodluck Jonathan has dumped the opposition PDP and now member of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)."

The former president has, however, not officially announced he is defecting to the APC or any other party.

Legit.ng notes that the presidential aide posted the tweet shortly after a coalition of Northern groups purchased the APC presidential nomination form for Jonathan.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, a new report emerging from TheCable indicates that the former president said he has no link to the northern coalition that purchased the presidential nomination and express of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for him.

In a statement issued on Monday night by Ikechukwu Eze, his spokesman, the former president said he didn’t authorise the purchase.

Details to follow...

Source: Legit.ng