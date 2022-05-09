A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the older generation does not mean well for Nigerians

Bukola Saraki, a former president of the Eighth Senate also urged young Nigerians to partner with him to take over the country from the old generation

According to the Saraki, he prevented the presidency from plunging the country into debt several times as a Senate president

A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has called on Nigerians to join hands to ensure that a young person emerges as Nigeria's president in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Saraki while speaking at the delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna on Sunday, May 8, said now is the time for the young generation to take back the country from the older ones.

Bukola Saraki claimed to have rejected several requests by the presidency to plunge Nigeria into debt. Photo: Bukola Saraki, Muhammadu Buhari

Vanguard reports that while noting the older generation does not mean well to the citizens, Saraki warned that the present administration lacked the direction and energy to address the barrage of problems facing the nation.

He added that as Senate president, he turned down several unnecessary requests from the presidency to heap necessary debts on Nigerians, the Punch reports.

He said:

“Nigeria has never been divided like the way we are witnessing today on religious and ethnic grounds, I will do my best to make sure that I reunite the good people of this country.

” I was born after Nigerian independence and understand our post-independence challenges which have been compounded by this ruling Party.”

"It is time we take back our dear nation from these men of yesterday who do not mean well for us and generations yet unborn."

Ending insecurity in Nigeria

Promising to end the growing insecurity in the country, the former Senate president said that if he is given the PDP's presidential ticket for the 2023 election, he will revive the Nigerian economy, build infrastructure and reset the country on the path of growth and development.

His words:

“I assure you as a medical doctor with energy who solves problems after diagnosing the root cause of problems, I will face head-on with great determination the problems of this country.

“I will create enabling environment where our teeming youth will be supported to excel in the fields of their choice.”

