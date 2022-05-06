A member of the Kebbi State House of Assembly has revealed the next step AGF Abubakar Malami and others eyeing the Kebbi governorship seat would take

According to Hon. Bashar Isah, the minister of justice would resign alongside others before the ruling APC primaries

The lawmaker noted further that the new Electoral Act, in Section 84 (12) did not direct political appointees to resign within a stipulated time

The House of Representatives member, representing Argungu/Augie federal constituency in Kebbi state, Bashar Isah has said the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami would resign his appointment before the party’s governorship primary slated for this month.

This Day reports that Isah made this disclosure during an interview with journalists in Abuja, on Thursday, May 5.

He confirmed that Malami had already obtained the necessary forms needed to contest the Kebbi State Governorship Election, from the national Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The minister of justice and other ministers under President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet are expected to resign before the APC primaries slated for May. Photo credit: Abubakar Malami, SAN

Source: Facebook

The lawmaker's position

He alleged that those blackmailing the AGF over his recent cars distribution and the presidential amnesty granted to some prisoners, were also aiming to rule Kebbi state next year, but were afraid to face Malami at the polls because of his popularity.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Isah said:

“The provisions of the new Electoral Act, in Section 84 (12) did not direct the political appointees to resign within a specific period.

“The law says political appointees should resign before the primary election. He is going to resign before then. He must resign because even our party, the APC will not allow him to remain in office while standing for the primary election.

“He is not the only person. Other political appointees would equally resign. Whoever wants to contest among them must resign.”

Malami's car distribution explained

The lawmaker described all the allegations so far levelled against Malami in recent times as false, saying they were targeted at tarnishing his image because of his popularity among his people.

He said:

“The allegations against the Hon Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami are mere hearsay.

“It is one of his associates that supported his governorship aspirations in Kebbi State with the 10 cars. It is a common thing. A member of the House of Representatives recently distributed over 100 cars to his constituents and heavens did not fall."

He added that some elements in the polity are hell bent on tarnishing the good image of the minister.

Isah affirmed:

“Some people are just interested in tarnishing his image and defame his character just because they had scored to settle with him."

Meanwhile, the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the minister of labour and employment, Dr. Chris Ngige are also expected to resign before the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Primaries, that is slated for the month of May.

AGF Malami officially declares governorship ambition, gives reason

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami has joined the Kebbi Governorship race.

He declared for the seat on Thursday, April 28, and would be seeking the ticket on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His reason

Malami said he declared after finally accepting the calls of the people to become Governor.

2023: Kebbi Governor Bagudu reveals how APC presidential candidate will emerge

In another development, the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), and Kebbi state Governor, Atiku Bagudu, on Monday, April 11, said the All progressive congress (APC) may present a presidential candidate by consensus.

It was reported that Bagudu made this disclosure after former Lagos state Governor Bola Tinubu, met with APC governors today, behind closed doors at the Kebbi Lodge Abuja hours after vice president Yemi Osinbajo formally declared his interest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after 2023.

He noted that members of the party are seeking the best, which is evident from the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng