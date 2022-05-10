Senator Kola Balogun, who represents Oyo South Senatorial District at the Senate, on Tuesday, May 10, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Balogun, the younger brother of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, happens to be the only senator elected to the Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Punch gathered that he came to this decision after Governor Seyi Makinde allegedly handed over the PDP ticket for the district to Joseph Tegbe, who joined the ruling party in the state from the APC.

Senator Balogun was at the APC Secretariat in Ibadan on Tuesday with Senator Teslim Folarin, who is set to declare his governorship ambition in Oyo.

