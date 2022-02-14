The governor of Oyo sate, Seyi Makinde, has finally appointed a new Olubadan of Ibadan land on Monday, February 14

Senator Lekan Balogun is the newly appointed monarch of the ancient city, according Governor Makinde's media aide

The approval of the appointment follows the recommendation by the Olubadan-in-Council communicated to the governor

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has approved the appointment of Senator Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Nation reported that the approval follows a recommendation to that effect by the Olubadan-in-Council communicated to the governor.

Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of Lekan Balogun as the new Olubadan of Ibadan.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Makinde announced the appointment through his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa.

He wished the newly confirmed Olubadan a peaceful and eventful reign.

His words:

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“The appointment is in line with the Olubadan of Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration, as well as the unique and time-tested tradition of our people.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Oyo State, I wish the newly confirmed Olubadan a successful reign blessed with peace and unprecedented progress.”

Makinde approves revocation of the amended Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde has also approved the revocation of the amended Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration, which regulates the selection to the Olubadan of Ibadan chieftaincy stool, TheCable stated.

He made the revocation order, dated Friday, February 11, 2022, in line with the powers conferred on him by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), in view of the Judgements of the Oyo State High Court on February 1 and 10 as well as Sections 7, 20,26 and 30 of the Chiefs Law of Oyo State 2000.

The four separate laws/White Papers approved for revocation were made public by the immediate past administration between 2017 and 2018.

Court dismisses ruling against Lekan Balogun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a high court in Oyo on Tuesday, February 1, voided the suit challenging the verdict that nullified the promotion of high chiefs in Ibadan to become Obas under the Abiola Ajimobi-led administration.

It was gathered that the ruling by the court emoved the hurdle standing in the way of Lekan Balogun to be made the new Olubadan of Ibadan.

Controversies had surrounded the nomination, appointment, approval, and announcement of Oba Lekan Balogun, who was the next in line to the throne, as the new Olubadan.

