More politicians are picking interest in the nation's most exalted seat of power, the office of the presidency

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the former governor of Zamfara state after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday declared his presidential ambition

The former leader, Ahmad Yerima would be contesting for president alongside with TOP contenders like VP Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu and others, under the platform of the ruling APC

Former Zamfara state Governor, Ahmad Yerima, has met with President Muhammadu Buhari, to inform him of his intention to run for the office of president, The Punch reports.

The meeting, which was held at the Presidential Villa, will herald Yerima’s declaration this afternoon, Friday, May 6, at NICON Luxury, Abuja.

According to him, he will be seeking the presidential ticket on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ahmad Yerima made the declaration after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, May 6, in Abuja.

His reason

Yerima added that he would be improving on the efforts of the Buhari administration, Leadership also reported.

“I’m here this afternoon to inform Mr. President of my intention to participate in the 2023 elections and to contest the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I’m going to, insha Allah, purchase my forms today and officially declare this afternoon.

“So, I have three points as well; to fight insecurity, fight poverty, and ignorance."

Yerima, who caught national attention when he introduced the Shari’a legal code in running Zamfara as governor, also said he would be picking the APC nomination and expression of interest forms immediately, The Nation added.

