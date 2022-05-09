Details of how the ruling APC's N100 million was purchased for ex-President Jonathan have been uncovered

A media report indicates that a serving governor credited APC Collection Account domiciled with Heritage Bank with the N100 million

Earlier reports stated that the form was purchased for Jonathan by a coalition of Northern groups on Monday, May 9

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has received N100 million for the presidential form of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, according to a report by The Punch.

The newspaper stated that a serving governor credited APC Collection Account domiciled with Heritage Bank with the N100 million.

A coalition of northern groups reportedly bought the APC presidential form for Former President Goodluck Jonathan. Photo credits: @GEJonathan, @OvieNews, @tvcnewsng

Source: Twitter

The account number of the party with the commercial bank was stated as 5600007616.

Heritage Bank, in a letter dated May 9, 2022 notified APC of the receipt of the amount, The Punch added.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng gathers that the bank’s letter was addressed to APC National Organising Secretary.

The letter was titled, ‘Notification of Credit Into Account: All Progressives Congress (APC) Collections Account: 5600007616’.

It read:

“We write to confirm that your subject account has been credited with the sum of N30,000,000.00 (Thirty Million Naira Only) being Expression of Interest form for Goodluck Ebele Jonathan for Presidency.

“Please take this as a credit advice of the transaction in this regard.”

A second letter also from the bank informed APC of the receipt of N70m for the Nomination Form for Jonathan.

Jonathan who has not publicly announced his defection to the APC is also yet to react to the latest development.

He had recently told some protesters asking to contest to ‘just watch out’.

Northern coalition purchases APC presidential forms for Ex-President Jonathan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a coalition of Northern groups purchased the APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for Jonathan.

Sporting fez caps with the inscription ‘run Jonathan run’, members of the coalition on Monday, May 9, said Jonathan is the most qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

If elected as President again, Jonathan can only serve for one term of four years, according to the constitution. He was first elected in 2011 after completing the tenure of his former boss, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Source: Legit.ng