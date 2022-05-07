The calls for his resignation or sack of Godwin Emefiele ahead of the 2023 polls has irked a the Save Nigeria Movement

A group had bought the expression of interest and nomination forms for Emefiele ahead of the presidential contest

The move sparked outrage among some segments of the society, but a group say there is no cause for alarm on the issue

FCT, Abuja - A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Save Nigeria Movement (SNG), has rejected calls emanating from some Nigerians asking President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve Godwin Emefiele of his duties as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor.

The calls for Emefiele's sack was due to the reported purchase of his presidential nomination form the All Progressives Congress (APC) by one of his support groups.

The CSO stated that some politicians are scared of the rising political profile of Godwin Emefiele. Photo credit: @cenbank

In a press statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, May 6 by the convener of SNG, Rev. Solomon Semaka, the CSO wondered why there is so much focus on the person of Emefiele and his bid to contest for next year's presidential election.

Part of the statement read:

"We are alarmed at the overwhelming focus on the alleged presidential aspiration of Godwin Emefiele, the current CBN governor by politicians. It simply shows how his solid personality is a threat to everyone.

''As a Nigerian, he has every right to contest any election just like every other appointee and his position as CBN governor should not be used against him.''

The CSO stated further that those calling for the sack of Emiefele as CBN governor must not forget that several government appointees and political office holders who have indicated interest to contest next year's election and have purchased the forms are still holding their current offices.

The group said:

"There is overwhelming evidence that governors and other elected and appointed political office holders who are going from one state to another consulting and soliciting the support of electorates are still holding onto their present posts. No one has quoted the constitution to demand their sack.

''Why is Governor Akeredolu asking for the sack of Emefiele? This is simply an attempt to distract the financial czar whose magic touch has transformed the Nigerian economy which was ravaged by the past administration.''

The CSO called on politicians not to be intimidated by the candidature of Emefiele, adding that the constitution and electoral law have made adequate provisions to address issues relating to the eligibility of candidates.

The group added:

"Emiefele's candidature is a national and global project. As a law-abiding citizen, he is strictly operating in accordance with extant laws including the CBN Act, Electoral Act, and the Constitution.

"Nobody can stake their hard-earned integrity without consulting the law. Emefiele's aspiration is in the right standing with the law."

