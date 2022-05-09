The ruling APC is being watched by the EFCC as aspirants on its platform continue to buy nomination forms ahead of primaries

EFCC's chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has stated that the flow of money across political parties for the purchase of nomination forms is monitored

Bawa said the agency is currently investigating if the sources of the monies used for the purchase are legitimate or not

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has confirmed that the agency is monitoring the monies used to purchase nomination forms across political parties ahead of 2023.

Speaking with Channels TV in a recent exclusive interview, Bawa noted that although the task of investigating the funds used for this purpose is that of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he said the EFCC is working hand in glove with organisation.

Abdulrasheed Bawa said N100m and N40m are life savings (Photo: Buhari Sallu)

Source: Facebook

Bawa admitted that N100 million and N40 million are sums that will take a lifetime to save and as such both agencies are closing following the flow of the monies, and whether they are proceeds of illegal deals or not.

He added said this concern partly reflects the agency's desire to help in bringing about good governance, transparency, and true democracy.

Speaking on, Bawa said the agency is trying to make sure corrupt elements do not find their way into the corridors of power.

APC extends sale of nomination forms, announces new deadline, dates for congresses

Meanwhile, the APC had extended the sale of its nomination forms for various offices to be contested on the platform of the party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The party made the disclosure in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday, May 4.

The new deadline for the submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is Wednesday, May 11.

The ruling party also announced that its congresses to elect local, state, and national delegates will hold from Thursday, May 12 to Saturday, May 14.

APC on the road to make N2bn as more presidential aspirants obtain forms

The APC was on its way to raking in about N2 billion from the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms to presidential aspirants ahead of the 2023 election.

Source: Legit.ng