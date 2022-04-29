Governor Simon Lalong has been accused of ignoring the early warning signs and information given to him on a possible attack in Plateau state

A local government chairman in the state said he had told the governors that some terrorists were planning to attack the Kanam community in Plateau

Joshua Laven said the governor, however, ignored his warning exposing the community to an attack that led to the killing of over 100 residents

The Chairman of Langtang North local government area of Plateau state, Ubandoma Joshua Laven, has laid a serious allegation against the state governor, Simon Lalong, over the attack Kanam community.

Laven said that the killings of over 150 people which occurred in Kanam could have been averted had the governor heeded his warnings when he should have.

Speaking to journalists at the Yakubu Gown Airport, Heipang, Jos, Laven said the state government ignored his early warning that some terrorists were planning to attack the community.

Governor Simon Lalong has been accused of ignoring warning signs about a terrorist attack in Plateau state.

Source: Twitter

The attack in Kanam LGA led to the killing of 150 residents and about 5,000 others displaced after terrorists

Laven also said that he had informed the government that there was information that the terrorists were already in the forests, mountains, hinterland and camping in other places.

According to Laven, the terrorists invaded eight communities of Kanam while he denied claims made a video on social media that he would stop a particular ethnic group from coming to campaign in Tarok land ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on the incident, the state's commissioner of information and communication, Dan Manjang, said Laven’s claims were just the figments of his imagination.

Manjang said the government had done a lot on security, even if not divulged to the public, noting that the attacks were not peculiar to Plateau State or the nation, but to the world at large.

